RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year during the first full week of March, the National Weather Service in Raleigh holds Severe Weather Preparedness Week, discussing a different topic each day.

Monday focused on severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

A Severe Thunderstorm is a storm produces hail at least 1-inch in diameter, has winds more than 58 miles per hour, or produces a tornado.

A tornado is a violent, rotating column of air stretching from a thunderstorm down to the ground. They can be more than a mile wide and produce winds greater than 200 mph.

Tornadoes in central North Carolina typically aren’t that violent, but they still cause devastation.

Another important fact to learn, if you didn’t know already, is the difference between a watch and a warning.

“A tornado watch is when you want to be ready,” said Nick Petro, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “Be ready, know what you’re going to do during the next few hours, and make sure you know where the safest place to shelter is if a warning is issued.”

So, watch means conditions are right and the potential for severe weather is there. A warning means it’s time to take action because that severe weather is happening right now.

CBS 17 and partners at the National Weather Service are bringing you a topic every day this week to help you prepare for severe weather.