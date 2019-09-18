Humberto approaching Bermuda, Jerry forms in the Atlantic

Hurricane Humberto strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane Tuesday as it continues to move away from the East Coast. As of 5:00am, the storm still has winds of 115 mph.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Humberto accelerating toward Bermuda by tonight. The latest NHC forecast track shows the storm remaining a Category 3 storm today and tonight. The center of circulation — and the most intense part of the hurricane — will just miss Bermuda to the north.

After it travels just north of Bermuda, Humberto will move over the cooler water of the North Atlantic, and will merge with a larger storm system to become “post-tropical” by the end of the week.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue to close monitor Humberto over the next few days, but the storm will NOT have any direct impact on central North Carolina’s weather.

We’re also watching the two newest tropical systems of the Atlantic season — Tropical Depression #11 formed Tuesday and was upgraded to Tropical Storm Imelda Tuesday afternoon just off the coast of Texas. It was then downgraded to a tropical depression again Tuesday night.

No matter the name or category, Imelda will bring heavy rainfall and flooding to southeast Texas, including the Houston metro area. It will track slowly inland the rest of the week.

Farther out in the Atlantic, we’re also tracking newly-named Tropical Storm Jerry. The storm is still a thousand miles to the east of the Leeward Islands (the chain that marks the entrance to the Caribbean). As of 5:00am, it has 45 mph sustained winds.

The National Hurricane Center anticipates that Jerry will become a hurricane by Friday. It’s unlikely to impact land for the next few days as it tracks to the west-northwest.

The extended NHC outlook shows Jerry tracking just north of the Caribbean over the weekend, then turning to the north before it reaches the Bahamas. The long-range forecast data agrees with that assessment, keeping Jerry away from the East Coast of the U.S.

That’s a long way off in forecasting terms, so we’ll continue to watch the latest trends in the forecast data.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will have you covered through the rest of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.