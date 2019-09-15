Humberto Strengthening in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Humberto is moving slowly northward, away from the Bahamas — the storm is expected to reach hurricane status by tonight.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Humberto taking a sharp eastward turn over the next 48 hours, a path that will move it away from the southeastern coast of the United States.

The storm will accelerate eastward Tuesday and Wednesday, racing toward Bermuda as a strong Category 2 hurricane by mid-week.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue to close monitor Humberto over the next several days, even though it doesn’t look like the storm will have any impact on central North Carolina’s weather.

We’re also watching two other areas for potential tropical development. One cluster of storms in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression as it tracks toward the Texas coast.

Another area of disturbed weather farther out in the Atlantic has a better chance of becoming at least a tropical depression over the next five days, as it moves to the west-northwest. Even if it does strengthen, it’s unlikely to impact land for at least the next week.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will have you covered through the rest of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.