'Hopelessness and loss' as Neuse River keeps rising in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) - Egbert Hall spent his day looking at Kinston through the lens on his camera, taking pictures of the damage and devastation Hurricane Florence left behind.

“I take pictures, and I post them on Facebook, on my page, so family members and friends can see they can't come here!" he said.

Once more, the Kinston resident and his community are facing a rising Neuse River.

Lenoir County Emergency Management officials said the river is just over 25 feet, with it expected to crest Saturday.

"it's just a feeling of hopelessness and loss,” said Hall. “We’re out of work. We can't really go anywhere. They shut down all the major highways."

Road closures at N.C. Highway 258, parts of U.S. 70 and major bridges have cut people off from other parts of the state and divided Lenoir County in half.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said the recovery effort is far from over.

"It's going to be some hard days, some hard days ahead of us, and I just hope to get the people whatever they need and to succeed,” Hardy said.

In the meantime, many residents are left wondering what to do next and are scared for what the future holds.

But not Hall, who said he will stick to his camera.

“We're in this area,” said Hall. “We can't go anywhere. We can't work and so it just takes your mind off of the food and off of the situation by doing something. And I take pictures to just kind of take my mind off of it."