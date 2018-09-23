100+ rescued from NC town as conditions worsen following Florence Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding in the Kelly area in a photo from WECT. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding in the Kelly area in a photo from WECT. [ + - ] Video

KELLY, N.C. (WECT/AP) - A mandatory evacuation order for residents in the Kelly area is still in effect Friday after more than 100 people were rescued from the town Thursday night, state and Bladen County officials said.

"Although the water levels around the Rowan community are dropping, the Cape Fear River water levels at Lock and Dam #1 are continuing to rise and are expected to continue to flood at historic levels within the Kelly area," a news release said.

Rescuers used helicopters, boats and high-wheeled military vehicles to evacuate about 100 people from a southeastern North Carolina county where high water caused by Hurricane Florence breached a levee and flooded the area.

The N.C. National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard "flying with night vision goggles, heroically saved lives," Gov. Roy Cooper said at news conference Friday, describing what happened as the Cape Fear River flooded the town of Kelly in Bladen County.

The mandatory evacuation issued Thursday for Kelly, population about 800, was the third for the town, said Bradley Kinlaw, the county's director of emergency management.

In a phone interview Friday, Kinlaw estimated 100 people were evacuated Thursday night and that about 50 people remain in the town. He said fire department authorities and N.C. National Guardsmen were in the town Friday, trying to get people to leave.

The evacuations are part of the continuing effects of Hurricane Florence, which made landfall one week ago.

Anyone who needs to evacuate and can't do it safely is asked to call 911.

An evacuation order was heightened Thursday afternoon after technical specialists said there is a high probability that Kelly will flood at critical water levels.

A mandatory evacuation order issued for the Kelly community in Bladen County was extended to more areas Thursday. A new order for evacuations came out again on Friday.

Those areas now under the mandatory evacuation order include areas off of Highway 53 West of Kelly, over Lyon Road, Cassius Smith Road, and Elwell Ferry Road.

The Cape Fear River continues to rise and is expected to crest on Saturday to levels higher than that of Hurricane Matthew, according to Bladen County emergency officials.

"It just hurts. It's just something you can't explain," said evacuee Brittney Simpson. "You just have to leave it behind. Your safety is more important. I have two kids, my mom and my grandma and my brother so I can't just be selfish and stay home. We gotta go."

Emergency responders urge residents to move further inland if at all possible, or move to the closest Bladen County shelter, which will be:

West Bladen High School, 1600 NC-410, Bladenboro, NC 28320 (also our Special Needs and Animals shelter)

According to emergency management, water is coming in around the dike, which has made Highway 53 impassible for passenger vehicles at this time. The dike is also leaking in several places.

Anyone requiring assistance to evacuate the area should meet at the Kelly Post Office

Bladen County officials say they have enough resources to ensure safe evacuation of the Kelly area.

Cellphone and landline phone services are "compromised" in the Kelly area, according to a release from Bladen County.

Until service is returned, anyone needing evacuation should call 911 immediately.

Residents are asked to not attempt rescues unless requested by the Bladen County Emergency Services. For all emergencies please call 911.

Officials also ask residents to turn around when roadways are flooded.

