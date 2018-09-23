3 routes now open into Wilmington, but I-40 still closed, NC officials say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding on I-40 in a photo from the N.C. DOT on Friday. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina officials announced Saturday that three routes were now open into Wilmington, but that Interstate 40 is still closed.

Wilmington, which was heavily flooded by Hurricane Florence, was completely cut off for at least a day after the storm hit.

The open "recommended" routes to Wilmington are:

• From the south, take U.S. 17

• From the north, travel on Interstate 40 East to N.C. 24 East (exit 373), then onto U.S. 17 South

• From Fayetteville, take N.C. 87 to U.S. 701 South to N.C. 211 East to U.S. 74 East

Also, motorists can use I-40 to exit 373 and N.C. 24 to reach Jacksonville and then take U.S. 17 down to Wilmington.

On Saturday, the N.C. Department of Transportation said that 550 roads are still closed from damage or flooding from Florence.

"NCDOT must wait for the water to recede, then inspect for damage and make any necessary repairs before reopening the roads," a news release said.