36th NC death confirmed, 1,800 still in shelters as Florence recovery continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A 36th North Carolina death connected to Florence has been confirmed, according to the state medical examiner's office.

That latest casualty was a 67-year-old man who died from injuries suffered while cleaning up debris in Craven County, according to a news release from Governor Roy Cooper.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, road closures are down to 327. There are 1,800 still in shelters, including people who may have lacked permanent housing prior to the storm, the release read.

Cooper's request for major federal disaster assistance for nine additional counties impacted by Florence has been approved, bringing the total to 27 counties approved, the release said.

Cooper continues working to help recovery efforts after Florence, the release said. He's been traveling to the areas hardest hit by the storm.

He most recently met with officials and first responders in Wayne and Lenoir counties on Tuesday.

“This deadly storm has left a lasting impact on families, neighborhoods and communities across a wide swath of our state,” Cooper said in the release. “Now is the time to pull together to help our fellow North Carolinians recover from Hurricane Florence and rebuild even stronger, and smarter, than before.”