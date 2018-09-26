Carolina Hurricanes sending 2 tractor-trailers full of donated items to New Bern Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hurricanes' President and General Manager Don Waddell driving the forklift (CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding in downtown New Bern (CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding in downtown New Bern (CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding in downtown New Bern (CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding Friday in New Bern, N.C. Photo by Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. George St and Broad St flooding in New Bern. CBS 17 photo by Colleen Quigley. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A dock was pushed up from the water to homes near the water front in New Bern. (Colleen Quigley/CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A trawler ended up on the street in downtown New Bern (CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video Video Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Two tractor-trailers full of food and supplies collected during the Carolina Hurricanes' Hurricane Florence Relief Drive are heading to New Bern Wednesday morning.

"It's truly incredible to see the outpouring of generosity from our fans," said Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Hurricanes, in a press release. "We have 92 pallets full of donation items at PNC arena, ready to be delivered to our neighbors in need."

More than 20 Hurricanes players helped collect the items prior to the team's home preseason wins on Sept.19 and Sept. 21.

Waddell and Hurricanes' owner Tom Dundon are both on hand Wednesday morning to see the trucks off on their trip to New Bern.

"New Bern is a proud, more than 300-year-old community, that served as the original capital of North Carolina," said New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in the press release. "One of the things that makes this state so great is that we all appreciate and help each other when times are tough. We are thankful for the Hurricanes and PNC Arena for their assistance in helping our citizens with their most immediate needs."

The Hurricanes are also offering $40 lower-level tickets to their regular-season games against the New York Rangers (Oct. 7) and the Vancouver Canucks (Oct. 9), with proceeds going to the State of North Carolina's Disaster Relief Fund.