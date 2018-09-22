Crews working to repair sinkhole on I-40
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/AP) - North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are hard at work repairing a sinkhole that opened up near Exit 420 on I-40.
The sinkhole completely washed out one lane of Interstate 40, for a time closing the road in the area.
Officials with the department of transportation said Friday that it will likely be one more day before this section is finished.
N.C. DOT officials said construction would then move to the next problems on I-40 as crews work their way to the washed out roadways in the region.
As of Friday, a large stretch of I-40 -- from N.C. 41 to I-140 around Wilmington -- is still closed.
Flooded roads are reported on I- 40 from exit 390 to just north of the Pender/New Hanover county line.
