Emergency mosquito spraying after Florence underway in coastal NC counties

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover and Brunswick counties are spraying for mosquitoes due to an emergence after Hurricane Florence.

New Hanover County will be spraying for mosquitoes through Sept. 28. Spraying takes place in the evening, weather permitting.

Below is a map of when the communities throughout New Hanover County can expect spraying. More information from the county on mosquito control can be found here.

Although spraying has been approved for public use, you can go inside for 30 minutes when you see the truck.

Brunswick County officials requested an emergency aerial response for mosquito control that began this week.

Residents in the following towns and cities should contact their town for mosquito spraying requests:

Village of Bald Head Island

City of Boiling Spring Lakes

Caswell Beach

Holden Beach

Town of Leland

City of Navassa

City of Northwest

Town of Oak Island

Town of Ocean Isle Beach

Town of Sandy Creek

City of Southport

Town of Sunset Beach

Brunswick County citizens in the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County and the towns of Belville, Bolivia, Calabash, Carolina Shores, Shallotte, St. James and Varnamtown should click here or call 910-253-2515. Note: Due to high call volumes, please use the online form to submit a request if you are able.

