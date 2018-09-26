Emergency mosquito spraying after Florence underway in coastal NC counties
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover and Brunswick counties are spraying for mosquitoes due to an emergence after Hurricane Florence.
New Hanover County will be spraying for mosquitoes through Sept. 28. Spraying takes place in the evening, weather permitting.
Below is a map of when the communities throughout New Hanover County can expect spraying. More information from the county on mosquito control can be found here.
Although spraying has been approved for public use, you can go inside for 30 minutes when you see the truck.
Brunswick County officials requested an emergency aerial response for mosquito control that began this week.
Residents in the following towns and cities should contact their town for mosquito spraying requests:
- Village of Bald Head Island
- City of Boiling Spring Lakes
- Caswell Beach
- Holden Beach
- Town of Leland
- City of Navassa
- City of Northwest
- Town of Oak Island
- Town of Ocean Isle Beach
- Town of Sandy Creek
- City of Southport
- Town of Sunset Beach
Brunswick County citizens in the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County and the towns of Belville, Bolivia, Calabash, Carolina Shores, Shallotte, St. James and Varnamtown should click here or call 910-253-2515. Note: Due to high call volumes, please use the online form to submit a request if you are able.
