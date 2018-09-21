Hurricane Center

Fayetteville officials say Florence caused house fire that killed elderly couple

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 03:36 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 05:34 PM EDT

Fayetteville officials say Florence caused house fire that killed elderly couple

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville officials confirmed a fire that killed an elderly couple last week was caused by Florence.

Carl and Patricia Flanagan, both 86, died Sept. 14 in a fire at their home on Rolling Hill Road.

Fayetteville Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Morgan said Friday the cause of the blaze was related to the storm.

The fire remains under investigation. Morgan wouldn't release any additional details before a report about the blaze comes out on Wednesday.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries sustained while fighting the fire.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center