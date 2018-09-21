Fayetteville officials say Florence caused house fire that killed elderly couple Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

EARLIER COVERAGE Elderly couple killed in Fayetteville house fire, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville officials confirmed a fire that killed an elderly couple last week was caused by Florence.

Carl and Patricia Flanagan, both 86, died Sept. 14 in a fire at their home on Rolling Hill Road.

Fayetteville Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Morgan said Friday the cause of the blaze was related to the storm.

The fire remains under investigation. Morgan wouldn't release any additional details before a report about the blaze comes out on Wednesday.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries sustained while fighting the fire.