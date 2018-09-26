How to dodge scammers capitalizing on Florence charity Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - The plight of the victims of Florence is prompting many people to open their wallets to help. However, there are scammers preying on that heartbreak.

The cleanup from Florence is a work in progress, and many are still without homes, but scammers are already active and being pursued by the state.

“My office is already investigating five alleged instances of charity scams,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. He said it's too early to delve into the specifics of those cases.

Those who watch out for criminals online say the Florence scammers are just gearing up.

The Center For Internet Security said that it has seen in uptick in the creation of Florence related websites using the words “claims”, “relief” and “funds.” It said it’s likely criminals are capitalizing on the disaster.

One way to avoid Florence scammers is to avoid the unknown.

“Choose the charities you know and trust,” Stein said. “Do not give to a charity that calls or emails or contacts you on the internet or because they have a compelling sounding name."

Other ways to check the legitimacy of charities are:

GuideStar , Give.org , or Charity Watch

, , or Don’t respond to unsolicited emails and text messages asking for donations

Don’t respond to door to door solicitors asking for hurricane relief funds

Don’t give phone solicitors any credit card or personal information

For anyone thinking of helping someone victimized by Florence, this is the time to figure out how much to budget for a donation or even if it’s a viable financial decision.

“Decide now if you will give to a charity,” said Doug Dickerson of AARP of North Carolina. “If you wait to the phone call, you most likely will get hooked into the scam most of these calls will be about.”

And always use a credit card, never cash, when donating to a charity. Credit cards can be tracked and charges can be disputed. Cash gifts can be lost or stolen. Credit card records can also help with proving donations at income tax time. Those who pay by check should make it out to the charity itself, not the fundraiser.

These criminals count on the comfort factor of people donating from home. Research thoroughly before sending funds.

The North Carolina attorney general offers these tips to help.