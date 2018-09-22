Johnston County tobacco farmers estimate $17 million in losses from Florence Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) - Farmers returning to their fields after Florence are adding up losses which will likely total to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Johnston County Cooperative Extension estimates its tobacco farmers lost at least $17 million on the leafy crop alone. County extension director Bryant Spivey said the rain came right at the peak of the harvest.

"It's kind of a worst case scenario for the tobacco farmer," Spivey said. "Our crop was really coming into its prime time. These leaves at the top are the most valuable leaves that we have."

Leaves at the top of the stalks are typically larger and heavier than those towards the bottom, which are harvested first. Spivey said lower leaves sell for $1.25 to $1.50 a pound while the top leaves go for $2.00 to $2.25 a pound.

A large upper leaf can be worth 10 cents each, so hundreds of acres add up to major losses.

"We lost 100 acres of tobacco," farmer Andy Mack Penny said. "Close to a half million dollars, with the barns that we lost. Sweet potatoes we won't know anything until we continue to harvest."

On Friday, farmhands hurried to harvest portions of Penny's 100 acres of sweet potatoes. Some fields are so waterlogged that his crews can't stand up, so he has to leave them alone and hope for the best.

"We had more rain in Matthew, but Matthew came in and went out on Saturday. This rain here we had was unprecedented because it rained for three days, so the rain was able to saturate the ground. When it saturates, if you have crop in the ground, then it destroys it. It actually rots the sweet potatoes. The tobacco will fall off the stalks," Penny said.

"We had around 12 inches of rain, some areas (of the region got) up to 30, and just in this area, we've got 100 acres on wet heavy nature land, and we won't know for another two weeks what we can do."

Penny said it will be more than a month before hit is time to start the soy bean harvest, so he may not know for two months how much of those crops survived and are sustainable.

"In farming, you invest so much, and then you can lose it one year, and that's the sad part. The stress level is anxiety, but I told my son we'll get up and work hard and then we'll see what happens at the end of it," he said.

""We'll be blessed if we can survive, but we hope that we can."

This year's harvest is happening later than usual due to an extreme dry spell during the summer.

Spivey said the pounding winds and rains that lasted for days broke down the leaves and caused bacterial soft rot. Putting those deteriorated and infected leaves could contaminate healthy product if put in the same barns.

"It damaged very quickly. We cannot put this kind of tobacco in a barn and expect to come out with a product they can sell. And the storm caused that. This tobacco was in great condition before the storm," Spivey said.

"It's turning yellow and they've ripened so fast that they're not harvestable."

Many farmers have crop insurance which can cover 75 percent of the yield. Many farmers have not harvested 75 percent of their fields, and what Penny has processed so far was lower value leaves. His loss will be substantial.

However, Penny said he is staying positive and grateful that he did not sustain damaged to structures and equipment like many others did.