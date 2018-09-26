Jordan Lake doing its job despite being closed to visitors Video

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - The Army Corps of Engineers is increasing how much water it's releasing from Jordan Lake.

By the end of the week, as much as 10,000 cubic feet of water per second will be going into the Cape Fear River.

As of Wednesday, Jordan Lake was 18 feet over flood stage.

Along US 64 and Farrington Road, business owners like depend on traffic to Jordan Lake.

"The lake is great for our business," said Jean Copeland. "The spring and summers are wonderful because most of the time the campgrounds are booked."

Since Florence, the problem with that business model is that the lake has been so flooded that officials have had to close it to visitors.

"We made the decision to close the facilities, especially as the water started rising due to the hurricane," said Jordan Lake Park Supervisor Shedrick Mole.

Jordan Lake has spilled out of its banks and into the nearby woods, flooded a swimming area. At 18 feet over flood stage, it is nearing the top of the US 64 bridge.

"This is as high as I've ever seen it," Copeland said. "I feel like the lake is coming right in on me as I go across the bridge."

Even after the floodwaters recede, Mole says it could still be some time before they're ready to unlock the gates.

"As the water recedes, we're cleaning up the spots that we can get to," Mole said. "We're also trying to make sure we get any trees and things of that nature that might be leaning we can cut safely. When the water goes down and camp sites become available, and picnic areas become available, folks can come out and use them."

Copeland added: "The lake business during the fall certainly crops off. Normally during this time of the year, we'd be having campers come in and staying for the fall foliage."

While it may seem like the leaves are changing faster than the lake level drops, ultimately, everyone in the area is thankful Jordan Lake is doing its job.

"This is a flood control lake," Mole said. "The lake is doing what it's supposed to do by backing up the water so that way it won't continue to go down in the Cape Fear River."

"I'm counting my blessings," Copeland added. "We were spared a lot that other people in other areas, and other businesses weren't spared."

It's unclear at this time when the campgrounds at Jordan Lake will reopen. Park rangers hope to reassess the lake levels on Oct. 1.