Man drives from Pennsylvania to Cary to drop off supplies for pets after Florence Video

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) - People across the country are donating to victims of Florence. One truck driver from Pennsylvania made it his mission to help the animals affected by the storm.

Chris Segear filled his tractor trailer with 41,000 pounds of donated dog food, cat food, and pet supplies. He then contacted local rescues to see who needed help.

Kim Labow, the board president of AniMall in Cary Towne Center, got one of those calls. AniMall works with rescues across the area.

"He said, 'I have a 53-foot trailer. I'm going to load it up with supplies. Could you guys use that?' That's all he said," she recalled.

She said AniMall was happy to partner with Segear to get the supplies to shelters that need them.

Segear was inspired to help. He said Academy Animal hospital in Laurinburg saved his cat's life last month as they passed through the state. Cleo travels everywhere with him, including this journey.

'It's about giving back for the animals," Segear said.

Volunteers unloaded the supplies and will take them to shelters that lost supplies in the hurricane or are taking in extra animals due to the storm.

"A lot of our shelters in eastern North Carolina, in particular, were totally flooded. They lost all of their supplies," explained Kathleen Serow with TeddyRox Foundation, which is a nonprofit that helps shelters across the state.

Segear called it "an honor" to help the animals get what they need.

"It really fills you up full of joy," he said.

Some of the donations have already gone out to shelters in Duplin, Harnett, Onslow, and Lenoir counties, but volunteers are still needed to drive the rest of the donations to shelters that need them. Many of those are in the eastern part of the state.

If you want to help, click here and send a message saying you can help.