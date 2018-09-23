NC mom dies after tree falls on car while taking son to school, officials say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) - A woman was killed while taking her son to school when a tree fell on the car they were traveling in.

The N.C. Highway Patrol says it happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Dills Road near Harris Elementary School.

Troopers later identified the victim as 46-year-old Lisa Prayther.

Prayther lived on the road where the tragic accident occurred, officials said.

Troopers say she died instantly when an oak tree became uprooted and fell on top of the car.

After the tree hit the car, the vehicle went off the road and hit a home.

Prayther's 13-year-old son was also in the car.

Troopers say he was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

A witness at Harris Elementary School told WSPA that Prayther had dropped off her younger son there only moments before the tragic crash.

Prayther's deadly crash brought the state's death toll from Florence to 27, however, there have been five more North Carolina deaths since then.