NC rescue team recovers American flag in river during Florence rescue operation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) - The Greensboro Fire Department's swift water rescue team has saved dozens of people and pets during their time in the eastern North Carolina following Hurricane Florence.
It made another memorable rescue this weekend of one of America's most precious symbols.
The department's Twitter account sent out a picture Sunday morning of the team posing with an American flag they recovered in a river.
The account also tweeted the team made its return from home Sunday afternoon.
After Florence made landfall, the department deployed two swift water rescue teams to help with rescue efforts. Greensboro firefighter Tim Carrier said the team of about 16 saved an elderly couple and more than 40 dogs inside a single house.
The teams were stationed in Pender County.
