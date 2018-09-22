New NC I-95 detour will take traffic through the Triangle Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. N.C. DOT image of the Lumber River flooding I-95 in Robeson County this week. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - North Carolina transportation officials said Friday they have created a shorter detour around flooded parts of Interstate 95. However, the new route takes drivers through the Triangle.

Drivers from Virginia will now be directed on U.S. 64 West (Exit 138) to I-440 West to I-40 West to U.S. 1 South to U.S. 15/501 in Aberdeen to U.S. 74 back to I-95 in North Carolina near Lumberton, officials said in a news release Friday.

Officials said that northbound traffic should follow the southbound detour in reverse.

The previous I-95 detour took people to Hickory west of Charlotte, officials said.

Officials said Friday that barricades have been installed as part of the I-95 detours.

Transportation officials also urged motorists not to drive around barricades.