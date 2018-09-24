NHC: Florence has 30 percent chance of redeveloping, models show possible return to Carolinas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The latest model runs on Saturday morning. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Computer models from 10:30 p.m. Friday [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tropical satellite image from 11 p.m. Friday as TD 11 forms. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Computer models from Friday morning [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tropical satellite image from 10:30 p.m. Friday [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Florence becomes Kirk? Tropical satellite image from Friday around 3 p.m. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Florence slammed into the North Carolina coast a week ago, but now the leftovers of the former Category 4 hurricane are being watched by the National Hurricane Center for possible redevelopment.

As of Sunday night, there is only a 30 percent chance of the system redeveloping over the next five days, but one of the possibilities is that the system, which is currently near Bermuda, curves back around toward the east coast.

The system earlier had a 20 percent chance of redeveloping.

Should the system redevelop, however, it would not be called Florence again. Depending on what happens with the other three systems in the Atlantic, it could be called Leslie, Michael or Nadine.

One of the other three systems out in the Atlantic this week, became Tropical Depression Eleven Friday night. That system formed east of the Caribbean and may not survive the weekend. It is also not expected to become a tropical storm or even make it to the Caribbean.

After crawling out of North Carolina last weekend, the remnants of Florence moved north and combined with a cold front before moving out to sea.

Since then, the hybrid system has been meandering far off the east coast over the Atlantic Ocean. A few computer models loop the system around Bermuda and bring it back toward the east coast next week. This doesn't mean that we'll have another hurricane or even tropical storm near the Carolinas, but it could mean that we have higher rain chances on or near the coast later in the week.

“It’s way too early to worry about anything at this point," said CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. "The likelihood of the system reforming, turning around and becoming strong enough to impact North Carolina are very, very low.”

Strong winds in the upper atmosphere along with dry air really have the system struggling to hold together now and it doesn't look like much on the satellite. Those unfavorable conditions won’t last forever, which is why the hurricane center gives it a 30 percent chance of developing in the next 5 days.

"We all know stranger things have happened with tropical systems in the past years, not only the strange track Florence took with us this year, but don’t forget Jose in 2017 did two loops off the east coast of the United States," Hohenstein added.

Florence dropped more than 30 inches of rain in parts of North Carolina, left more than 30 dead and hundreds of thousands without power.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.