Officials investigate possible norovirus outbreak at NC coastal shelter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. West Brunswick High School in a photo from WECT.

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Department officials are investigating a possible norovirus outbreak at West Brunswick High School, which is serving as a shelter.

Officials say there were multiple reports of gastrointestinal symptoms among people staying at the shelter.

Brunswick Public Health director says they tested four people and only one person came back positive. That person is now in quarantine.

"These reported symptoms are very typical of a norovirus and the health department has begun its epidemiological work to confirm," the county said in a release.

The shelter staff is enhancing its cleaning measures at the shelter, officials said.

Branhum Dyer, an evacuee from Winnabow is currently staying at the shelter says he has a sinus infection but nothing compared to the norovirus.

"Well, I know that they had once considered bringing in an epidemiologist to take a more serious look at that and I trust that they have the right people doing that. Thus far, my symptoms have been controlled with some minor cold medications and Tylenol so, I'm trusting that they have it under control," Dyer says.

Those looking for shelter are asked to go to South Brunswick High School at 100 Cougar Drive in Boiling Spring Lakes.

Officials say that norovirus outbreaks are caused by a group of related viruses that account for more than 90 percent of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks in the country. Noroviruses can be found in stool and vomit and are very contagious.

Symptoms of norovirus illness usually begin about 24 to 48 hours after close exposure and can appear as early as 12 hours after exposure and include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Low-grade fever or none at all

