Officials say candles caused blaze that killed Fayetteville elderly couple during Florence

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fire officials now say candles caused a fire that killed an elderly couple in Fayetteville during Florence.

Fire officials said Carl and Trish Flanagan, both 86 years old, were using candles because the storm knocked out power.

They said that's when the house caught fire. Fire officials said the fire started in the living room and spread to the room the couple was in together. They both died in the flames.

Carl Flanagan was retired from the military and had been volunteering with his wife.

The two left behind two sons. They were in from out of state this week trying to save what was left of the house.

They found old pictures, memorabilia, and a thankful community from when their parents volunteered.

"It's meant an awful lot to my brother and I to just kinda hear the stories of what they did. I mean, we knew they were involved in the community, but the depth of the impact was very, very moving," said Chip Flanagan.

There is a memorial service planned for the family at First Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville on Oct. 3.