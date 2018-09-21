Rescuers find Rocky Point man dead in submerged car

Hurricane Center

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - A group of rescuers in Pender County discovered the body of a Rocky Point man in a submerged vehicle in the midst of Hurricane Florence last week.

According to Sgt. Knox with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers on Saturday, Sept. 17 responded to a report of a fatal car crash on N.C. 210 near Merrick's Creek.

The driver, identified as 71-year-old Thomas Zaloski of Rocky Point, was found dead in the vehicle. 

Troopers believe Zaloski drove into a flooded section of N.C. 210 on Sept. 16.

A rescue team assigned by the Pender County Emergency Operations Center discovered the vehicle while checking water levels in the area.

