Rescuers find Rocky Point man dead in submerged car

A group of rescuers in Pender County discovered the body of a Rocky Point man in a submerged vehicle in the midst of Hurricane Florence last week. (Source: Brittney Fackler)

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - A group of rescuers in Pender County discovered the body of a Rocky Point man in a submerged vehicle in the midst of Hurricane Florence last week.

According to Sgt. Knox with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers on Saturday, Sept. 17 responded to a report of a fatal car crash on N.C. 210 near Merrick's Creek.

The driver, identified as 71-year-old Thomas Zaloski of Rocky Point, was found dead in the vehicle.

Troopers believe Zaloski drove into a flooded section of N.C. 210 on Sept. 16.

A rescue team assigned by the Pender County Emergency Operations Center discovered the vehicle while checking water levels in the area.

