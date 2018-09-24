Harnett County schools back in session despite road closures, damaged buildings Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Harnett County flooding (CBS 17) [ + - ] Video Video

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) - As many counties continue dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, school is finally back in session in Harnett County.

Students in Harnett County went nearly two weeks without going to class.

"A lot of people wondered when we would get back," said Superintendent Aaron Fleming. "We're certainly not seeing the devastation they did south of us, and east of us."

That doesn't mean the district made it through Hurricane Florence unscathed.

There are still numerous road closures around the county.

One of those roads is N.C. Highway 27 near West Harnett High School, which is completely washed out.

Gentry Elementary School, and nearby Triton High School, each experienced water damage that the district is already addressing.

"Thank goodness we had a good crew come in and work since the storm all the way through the weekend," said Fleming. "They've done a great job in drying things out and repairing some roofs we've had damage with."

Classrooms at each school typically full of students are instead full of fans.

Superintendent Fleming said that in the next week the impacted rooms will back up and running like normal, but in the mean time they're taking precautions to make sure that your child still has a safe learning environment.

"We've got extra school district staff here to assist the building level administration in making sure students know where their classroom is," said Fleming. "We had six or seven classrooms that had to be moved to outside mobile units."

Since the county is a FEMA designated flood zone students can receive free breakfast and lunch.

Counselors have been made available to every student.

Still there are questions about what type of assistance the students and staff could get from the state when it relates to makeup days.

"When it comes to makeup days or making sure our students get to school safe that's always our number one priority," said Fleming. "We want them to be safe, and we want them to receive a good sound instruction while they're in school."

To make up for the missed time, Harnett County Schools are turning two early dismissal days into full days of school — the first of which will be on Friday.