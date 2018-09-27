Wayne County couple's home ruined by Matthew, but spared by Florence Video

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - A few days before Hurricane Florence made landfall, Renee Hinson and her grandchildren went up to the attic of her Wayne County home and wrote bible verses asking for protection from the storm

"You say that prayer, 'God please spare us this time,'" Hinson said.

Hinson said "this time" because in 2016 Hurricane Matthew destroyed her family's home on Hood Drive.

"We're still not settled from Matthew," she said.

Hinson said she and her husband spent 18 months living in a FEMA trailer on her property.

She said flood insurance covered their mortgage and replaced some of their belongings, but the couple needed to take out a loan to rebuild their home.

The finally moved back in 10 days before Florence hit.

"We were beginning to bring things back," Hinson said. "Of course the closer Florence got, it's like, you know, 'what do we do now?'"

Hinson and her husband evacuated and spent six days sleeping in their church. Her neighborhood was only accessible by boat for several days.

When Hinson's home was rebuilt after Matthew, she had it elevated five feet. It's a decision she said saved them from losing their home for a second time.

Hinson said some of her neighbors' homes were destroyed by floodwater from Florence. Like Hinson's home, several properties on Hood Drive had piles of torn out insulation, furniture, doors and cabinets.

"We've been through so much the last two years. So much devastation the last two years," she said.

As Hinson and her neighbors try to move forward, she thinks back on the bible verses in the attack.

"Don't tell God how big your storm is. Tell the storm how big your God is," she said.