Wayne County woman faces 13 charges after sheltering pets during Florence

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - A Wayne County woman faces charges after authorities say she operated an illegal operation when sheltering animals during Florence.

CBS 17's Michael Hyland reported Wednesday that Tammie Hedges took in 27 dogs and cats during Florence, housing them in a warehouse she was in the process of converting into a shelter.

On Monday, after the storm had passed, she said she got a call from Wayne County’s animal services manager Frank Sauls regarding the animals.

She said he told her, “You can voluntarily hand over the animals, or I can go get a warrant.”

Animal services turned the case over to the Wayne County District Attorney's Office, according to a release from the county.

Hedges is charged with a dozen counts of misdemeanor practice/attempt veterinary medicine without a license and one count of solicitation of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Hedges is considered innocent until proven guilty, the release said.