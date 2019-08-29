Hurricane Dorian gaining strength; forecast to be Category 4 at landfall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 1 storm as of 11 a.m. Thursday but further strengthening is forecast.

The storm is positioned 370 miles southeast of the Bahamas with 85 mph winds.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast projects Dorian will become a major Category 3 storm by Friday morning.

The forecast shows Dorian becoming a Category 4 storm and maintaining that strength as it makes landfall, most likely Labor Day morning.

The cone of uncertainty still extends from Miami to Savannah and there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Dorian will move over an environment that features very warm sea surface temperatures and weak wind shear to promote strengthening. An area of high pressure near Bermuda should steer Dorian to the west, toward the east coast of Florida.

The various forecast models still vary regarding the specifics of where the storm will make landfall. The majority of the data follows the NHC forecast path, but there are a couple models that show the storm curving away from the coast of Florida and heading north. A northward curve is more likely after landfall, which would bring the remnants of Dorian into central North Carolina by the middle or end of next week.

Here’s a look at #Dorian Thursday morning from space with 85 mph winds. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is en route to the hurricane. In 3 days this storm could be nearing down on Florida with 125 mph winds. https://t.co/gP5o9feM0o pic.twitter.com/1h6P150BWh — Wes Hohenstein (@WeatherWes) August 29, 2019





