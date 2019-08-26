Hurricane Dorian getting stronger, landfall forecast this weekend

Hurricane Dorian is a Category 1 storm as of 5:00am, but further strengthening is forecast today and tomorrow. The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast projects Dorian will become a major Category 3 storm by Friday night.

The forecast shows Dorian maintaining that Category 3 strength at is approaches landfall, most likely Labor Day morning. The cone of uncertainty still extends from Miami to Savannah.

Dorian will move over an environment that features very warm sea surface temperatures and weak wind shear to promote strengthening. An area of high pressure near Bermuda should steer Dorian to the west, toward the east coast of Florida.

The various forecast models still vary regarding the specifics of where the storm will make landfall. The majority of the data follows the NHC forecast path., but there are a couple models that show the storm curving away from the coast of Florida and heading north. A northward curve is more likely after landfall, which would bring the remnants of Dorian into central North Carolina by the middle or end of next week.

While Florida is still the most likely place to see direct impacts from Dorian early next week, everyone from Key West to Hatteras should be watching this system carefully. Make sure you check the forecast over the holiday weekend!

