Insurance companies making it easier to file claims following Florence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Now that many people are able to get back in their homes and businesses, insurance companies are taking extra steps to help with claims following Hurricane Florence.

Insurance companies are making it easier for storm victims to file claims.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Insurance set up "Insurance Village" at Northwood Temple Church in Fayetteville.

Fourteen insurance companies and two state agencies were there answering questions about flooding claims.

One insurance company CBS 17 spoke with said they've received more than 30,000 claims so far.

Citronella Todd said her daughter and four grandkids were forced from their house because of the flooding and she's now trying to figure out what to do next.

"Living out my car, suitcases, children, dragging them from one shelter to another, safety, it's been a very trying experience, but to me a good experience, I got to meet alot of people in my same situation," she said.

There were also comfort dogs at the event.

Allstate will have two mobile units in central North Carolina today.

One of the locations is in Fayetteville — at Sam's Club located at 1450 Skibo Road. The location at Northwood Temple Church that was open on Thursday is being relocated to Swansboro.

The Sam's Club location will close Friday at 6 p.m. and will not be open on the weekend.

The other local mobile claim center is in Raleigh at the Home Depot at 4901 Capital Blvd. They will also close at 6 p.m. Friday. Officials said the Raleigh location will probably be relocated to Jacksonville on Saturday.

To get in touch with the Allstate Catastrophe Team, contact them at 1-800-54-STORM.