NC native, Carolina Panthers player Julius Peppers starts hurricane relief fund

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) takes a break during an NFL football practice at the team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, a North Carolina native and three-time All-Pro, has started a fund for hurricane relief by donating $100,000 to the cause on Friday.

He also asked teammates, other NFL players and fans to step up and donate as well.

"Seeing the reality of these people affected by the hurricane made me want to do something to help," Peppers said.

The 38-year-old NFL player was born in Wilson and played at Southern Nash High School before attending the University of North Carolina, where he played football and basketball.

Peppers was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Panthers in 2002.



Donations can be made through www.Panthers.com or the Foundation for the Carolinas.

