Hurricane Florence

NC native, Carolina Panthers player Julius Peppers starts hurricane relief fund

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 07:52 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 08:23 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, a North Carolina native and three-time All-Pro, has started a fund for hurricane relief by donating $100,000 to the cause on Friday.

He also asked teammates, other NFL players and fans to step up and donate as well.

"Seeing the reality of these people affected by the hurricane made me want to do something to help," Peppers said.

The 38-year-old NFL player was born in Wilson and played at Southern Nash High School before attending the University of North Carolina, where he played football and basketball.

Peppers was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Panthers in 2002.
  
Donations can be made through www.Panthers.com or the Foundation for the Carolinas.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center