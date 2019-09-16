Hurricane Humberto moving away from U.S. coast

At 11:00pm Sunday, Humberto was upgraded to a hurricane, and the storm strengthened more overnight. The 5:00am update from the National Hurricane Center shows it as a strong Category 1 hurricane, with 85 mph sustained winds and gusts to 105 mph. Humberto has started its northeastern turn which will take it away from the southeastern U.S. coast today and tomorrow.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Humberto turning to a easterly path over the next 24 hours, and accelerating toward Bermuda by Wednesday night. It will be a strong Category 2 storm at that point, with 110 mph sustained winds.

After its encounter with Bermuda, Humberto will move over the cooler water of the North Atlantic, and will merge with a larger storm system to become “post-tropical” by the end of the week.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue to close monitor Humberto over the next several days, but the storm will NOT have any direct impact on central North Carolina’s weather.

We’re also watching two other areas for potential tropical development. One cluster of storms in the Gulf of Mexico has a very low chance of becoming a tropical depression as it tracks toward the Texas coast.

Another area of disturbed weather farther out in the Atlantic has a better chance of becoming at least a tropical depression over the next five days, as it moves to the west-northwest. If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name on the list is “Imelda”. Even if it does strengthen, it’s unlikely to impact land for the next several days.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will have you covered through the rest of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.





