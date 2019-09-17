Hurricane Humberto moving toward Bermuda

Hurricane Humberto continues to move away from the East Coast. As of 5:00am Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center still shows it as a strong Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph sustained winds.

The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Humberto remaining on a generally easterly path over the next 48 hours, accelerating toward Bermuda by Wednesday night. It’s like to briefly become a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, with 115 mph winds.

After it travels just north of Bermuda, Humberto will move over the cooler water of the North Atlantic, and will merge with a larger storm system to become “post-tropical” by the end of the week.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue to close monitor Humberto over the next several days, but the storm will NOT have any direct impact on central North Carolina’s weather.

We’re also watching two other areas for potential tropical development. One cluster of storms in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression as it tracks toward the Texas coast. Regardless of intensification, it will bring heavy rainfall and flooding to southeast Texas.

Another area of disturbed weather farther out in the Atlantic has a much better chance of becoming at least a tropical depression, probably within the next 48 hours. If it becomes a tropical storm, the next name on the list is “Imelda”. It’s unlikely to impact land for the next several days.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will have you covered through the rest of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.