RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week, the western half of the United States was hit with record-breaking rain, snow, and even a few isolated tornadoes due to multiple Atmospheric River events.

Forecasting this series of storm systems proved to be a challenge for meteorologists.

One of the primary issues was the West Coast’s geographic location — which made it difficult to obtain accurate data about the state of the atmosphere.

Fortunately, NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters came to the rescue and took to the air to collect crucial data on the incoming storms.

This data this team of elite tropical meteorologists is integrated into complex forecast models, helping provide a more clear picture of the state of the atmosphere in different levels.

This undertaking helped improve forecasts on flooding potential and allowed local officials to allocate resources to the areas most likely to be impacted.

NOAA deploys a “dropsonde” which is a device which levels atmospheric conditions at different heights.

Ultimately, the data collected by the Hurricane Hunters enabled meteorologists to more accurately predict the storm system and take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of those living in the affected area.