Hurricane Jerry intensifying in the Atlantic

Hurricane Jerry intensified throughout the day on Thursday, and remains a Category 2 storm as of 5:00am Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph with higher gusts.

A gradual weakening trend is forecast to begin late today. The National Hurricane Center anticipates that Jerry will become a Category 1 storm this weekend as it tracks to the west-northwest, just north of the islands of the Caribbean. The storm is still likely to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico, even though the center of circulation will stay north.

The extended NHC outlook shows Jerry turning to the north before reaching the Bahamas. Jerry then will be near Bermuda on Tuesday, still as a Category 1 hurricane.

The long-range forecast data strongly agrees with that assessment, keeping Jerry away from the East Coast of the U.S.

That’s still a long way off in forecasting terms, so we’ll continue to watch the latest trends in the forecast data. At this point it doesn’t look like the storm will have any impact on central North Carolina’s weather.

The other two named storms are dissipating: Hurricane Humberto has officially become post-tropical as it moves into the north Atlantic, and the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda are finally falling apart over southeast Texas.

There are also three other disturbances worth watching in the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean. One disorganized area of clouds and showers in the Caribbean only has a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

The system to the southeast of Hurricane Jerry has a 30% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Finally, a cluster of storms just west of Africa has a 60% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression over the next 5 days…but it won’t be close to land even if it intensifies further.

