RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday’s hurricane preparedness week topic is making sure you have disaster supplies ready.

We sometimes call it a hurricane kit, but you’ll need a bin or bag that has everything you need should a hurricane disrupt our daily lives.

Some of the most important items you need in your kit are non-perishable food, (food that won’t go bad if you don’t have refrigeration or a freezer). Also, since you likely also won’t have power, it might not be a bad idea to throw a manual can opener in there as well.

Make sure you are also stocked up on any medications you may need in case the pharmacies aren’t open or you can’t get to them.

Also, make sure you have enough water to last every person in your home for three days. The general rule of thumb is one gallon of water, per person, per day.

Torches, candles, and batteries are placed on a table in a house in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French overseas island of Guadeloupe on September 4, 2017, as part of preparations for arrival of Hurricane Irma.

(HELENE VALENZUELA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Assume you’re going to lose power and be without power for several days,” Nick Petro, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh says. “So what are the things, if you couldn’t get out or you were stuck at home, what are the things that you would need for at least 72 hours.”

So of course, we should include food, water and medicine, but other important items include cash (in case ATMs are out of service or you can’t use a bank or credit card) gasoline not only in your car, but for the use of generators, which should only be used outside your home, plus radios, including weather radios, extra batteries, and portable chargers for your devices.

If you’re not sure what to include in your hurricane kit, Build A Kit | Ready.gov has a comprehensive list of what to include, and where to even keep your kit.

Wednesday’s hurricane preparedness topic will be insurance.