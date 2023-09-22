A hurricane watch has been issued for a small part of the North Carolina coast ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia making landfall early Saturday morning.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area with winds possibly reaching 75 mph. The Hurricane Watch is in effect for north of Surf City, North Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 275 miles from the center of Ophelia, which as of Friday night was location about 100 miles south of Beaufort, NC. A NOAA C-MAN station at Cape Lookout, North Carolina, reported a sustained wind Friday night of 46 mph and a gust of 61 mph.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the rest of the North Carolina coast and all the way to the I-95 corridor. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Tropical storm force winds are those at or above 39 mph.

The developing area of low pressure meandering off the east coast became Tropical Storm Ophelia Friday afternoon, but the storm continued to strengthen Friday night and winds are all the way up to 70 mph.

This puts Ophelia very close to hurricane strength. A tropical system becomes a hurricane when winds reach 74 mph and while that is not in the forecast, it is possible the storm could briefly become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Saturday morning.

This change in strength and name would not impact the forecast conditions expected in central North Carolina.

Rain and wind will continue Friday night through Saturday morning before rain moves out and winds calm down Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

Follow the CBS 17 Storm Team on social media for the latest weather updates:

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein: Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Morning Meteorologist Laura Smith: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Rachel Duensing: Twitter , Facebook & Instagram

Meteorologist Lance Blocker: Twitter & Facebook

Meteorologist Dave Downey: Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram