100k without power in NC as Dorian rakes coast; some roads flooded in Sampson Co.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — As of 5 a.m. about 100,000 customers are without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian threatened a landfall at the coast at any minute early Friday morning.

Duke Energy reported about 94,000 outages in the state while South River Electric Membership Corp. reported 7,121 outages — with 6,500 of those just in Sampson County.

Overnight, several roads in Sampson County were flooded including I-40 near Keener at mile marker 358 heading west.

Other roads flooded in Sampson County include Pearson Road south of Clinton at mile markers 6.7 to 6.5 heading south, both directions of Summerhill Road near Turkey and both directions of US-421 near Delway.

The eye of Hurricane Dorian is passing just east of Cape Lookout as the Category 1 storm skirts North Carolina’s coast.

After triggering tornadoes in North Carolina — including possible twisters in Wayne and Wilson counties – Hurricane Dorian is closing in for a possible direct hit Friday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, a string of low-lying islands.

On Ocracoke Island, near the southern end of the 200-mile-long string of barrier islands and spits, about half of the 1,000 residents have stuck around to face the storm.

