Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  48
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools City of Rocky Mount City of Wilson Clayton Town Govt Offices Clinton City Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Public Schools Edgecombe County Schools Envision Science Academy Evangelical House of God Fayetteville State University First United Methodist Church - Cary Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett Co. Govt Offices Harnett County Schools Hoke County Schools Johnston Co. Govt Offices Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Meredith College Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Museum of Art NC Museum of History NC Museum of Natural Sciences Project Enlightenment Raleigh Endoscopy Center Rex Wellness Center of Cary Rex Wellness Center of Garner Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh Rex Wellness Center of Wakefield Rocky Mount Academy Rocky Mount Tar River Transit Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School Torchlight Academy Town of Archer Lodge Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne County Schools Wilson County Schools

100k without power in NC as Dorian rakes coast; some roads flooded in Sampson Co.

Hurricane

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — As of 5 a.m. about 100,000 customers are without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian threatened a landfall at the coast at any minute early Friday morning.

Duke Energy reported about 94,000 outages in the state while South River Electric Membership Corp. reported 7,121 outages — with 6,500 of those just in Sampson County.

Overnight, several roads in Sampson County were flooded including I-40 near Keener at mile marker 358 heading west.

RELATED:
Full coverage of Hurricane Dorian

MORE:
Click for interactive tracking map

Other roads flooded in Sampson County include Pearson Road south of Clinton at mile markers 6.7 to 6.5 heading south, both directions of Summerhill Road near Turkey and both directions of US-421 near Delway.

The eye of Hurricane Dorian is passing just east of Cape Lookout as the Category 1 storm skirts North Carolina’s coast.

After triggering tornadoes in North Carolina — including possible twisters in Wayne and Wilson counties – Hurricane Dorian is closing in for a possible direct hit Friday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, a string of low-lying islands.

On Ocracoke Island, near the southern end of the 200-mile-long string of barrier islands and spits, about half of the 1,000 residents have stuck around to face the storm.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Eye on the Storm shows

More Eye on the Storm shows

Trending Stories

Don't Miss