40+ shelters opening in 25 counties across Eastern NC as Dorian takes aim

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Thursday, the Red Cross announced that dozens of shelters were opening or had opened in more than 20 counties across eastern North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian bears down on North Carolina.

Some other shelters have been opened by county officials.

Red Cross and Community Partner Shelters:

Bertie County:

Bertie County High School – Opens Sept. 5 at 12 p.m.

715 US Highway 13 North

Windsor, NC 27983

Colerain Elementary School – Opens Sept. 5 at 12 p.m.

202 North Academy Street

Colerain, NC 27924

West Bertie Elementary School – Opens Sept. 5 at 12 p.m.

3734 Governor’s Road

Kelford, NC 27847

Beaufort County:

Washington High School – Opens Sept 5. at 8 a.m.

400 Slatestone Rd, Open

Washington, NC 27889

Bladen County:

West Bladen High (Medical Needs) – Opens Thursday, Sept 5. at 8 a.m.

1600 NC 410 Hwy

Bladenboro, NC 28320

East Bladen High (Pet Friendly) – Opens Thursday, Sept 5. at 8 a.m.

5600 NC 87 Hwy

Elizabethtown, NC 28337

Bladen Lakes Primary School – Opens Thursday, Sept 5. at 8 a.m.

9554 Johnsontown Road

Elizabethtown, NC 28337

East Arcadia School – Opens Thursday, Sept 5. at 8 a.m.

21451 NC Hwy 87 East

Riegelwood, NC 28456

Brunswick County:

South Brunswick High School (Pet-Friendly) – Opened Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.

280 Cougar Rd.

Southport, NC 28461

North Brunswick High School (Pet-Friendly) – Opened Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.

114 Scorpion Dr NE

Leland, NC 28451

West Brunswick High School (Pet-Friendly) – Opened Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.

550 Whiteville Rd NW

Shallotte, NC 28470

Carteret County:

Newport Middle School – Opened Sept. 4 at 12 p.m.

500 East Chatham Street

Newport, NC 28570

Chowan County

John A. Holmes High School – Opens TBA on Sept. 5

600 Woodard Street

Edenton, NC 27932

Chowan Middle School (Pet-Friendly) – Opens TBA on Sept. 5

2845 Virginia Road

Tyner, NC 27980

Columbus County:

Guideway School – Opened Sept. 4, at 8 a.m.

11570 Swamp Fox Hwy

East Tabor City NC 28463

East Columbus HS – Opened Sept. 4, at 8 a.m.

32 Gator Lane Lake

Waccamaw, NC 28450

West Columbus HS – Opened Sept. 4, at 8 a.m.

729 Andrew Jackson Hwy. SW

Cerro Gordo, NC 28430

South Columbus HS – Opened Sept. 4, at 8 a.m.

40 Stallion Drive

Tabor City, NC 28463

Edgewood Elm. (Pet Friendly) – Opened Sept. 4, at 8 a.m.

317 East. Calhoun St.

Whiteville, NC 28472

Craven County:

Havelock High School – Opened Sept. 4, at 4 p.m.

101 Webb Blvd.

Havelock, NC 28352

Ben D. Quinn Elementary School (Pet Friendly) – Opened Sept. 4, at 4 p.m.

4275 Martin Luther King Blvd.

New Bern, NC 28562

Creekside Elementary- Opened Sept. 4, at 4 p.m.

2790 Landscape Dr.

New Bern, NC 28562

Farm Life Elementary School – Opened Sept. 4, at 4 p.m.

2000 Farm Life Ave.

Vanceboro, NC 28586

Cumberland County (opened by county officials)

Smith Recreation Center in Fayetteville

Opens at 8 a.m. Thursday.

South View High School in Hope Mills

Opens at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Duplin County:

Wallace-Rose Hill High School – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

602 High School Road

Teachey, NC 28464

Beulaville Elementary School – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

138 Lyman Rd

Beuaville, NC 28518

North Duplin Elementary School – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

157 N. Dublin School Rd

Mt. Olive, NC 28365

James Kenan High School (Pet-Friendly) – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

1241 NC 24 and 50 Hwy

Warsaw, NC 2898

Durham County:

Sears – Northgate Mall (Pet-Friendly) – Open

1620 Guess Road

Durham, NC 27701

Gates County:

John A. Holmes High School – Opening Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.

600 Woodard Street

Edenton, NC 27932

Johnston County (opened by county officials)

North Johnston Middle School

Opening Thursday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m.

Jones County:

Jones County Civic Center – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

832 NC Hwy 58

Trenton, NC 28585

Lenoir County:

Lenior Community College – Opens Sept. 5 at 7 a.m.

231 Hwy. 58 S.

Kinston, NC 28504

Nash County:

Nash Community College – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

522 N. Old Carriage Rd

Rocky Mount, NC 27802

New Hanover County:

Blair Elementary on Blair School Road (Pet Friendly) – Opened Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

6510 Market St.

Wilmington, NC 28405

Codington Elm. – Opened Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

4321 Carolina Beach Rd

Wilmington, NC 28412

Dorthey B. Johnson Pre-K Center- – Opened Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

1100 McRae St,

Wilmington, NC 28401

Eaton Elementary School – Opened Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

6701 Gortonn Road

Wilmington, NC 28411

Northampton County

Northampton Cultural and Wellness Center

9536 NC 305 Hwy

Jackson, NC 27845

Onslow County:

Richlands High (Shelter) – Opens Sept. 5 at 7 a.m.

8100 Richlands Hwy,

Richlands, NC 28574

Swansboro High (Shelter) – Opens Sept. 5 at 7 a.m.

161 Queens Creek Rd

Swansboro, NC 2858

Dixon Middle (Shelter) – Opens Sept. 5 at 7 a.m.

118 Ridge Field Ave

Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Jacksonville Commons Middle School (Pet Friendly) – Opens Sept. 5 at 7 a.m.

315 Commons Drive S

Jacksonville, NC 28546

Pamlico County:

Pamlico Community College – Opened on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

5049 NC 306 Highway South

Grantsboro, NC 28529

Pasquotank County:

Kermit E White Graduate Center – Opens Sept. 5 at 8 a.m.

1704 Weeksville Rd.

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Pender County:

Topsail Elementary School – Opened Sept. 4 at 2 p.m

17385 US-17

Hampstead, NC 28443

Cape Fear Middle School – Opened Sept. 4 at 2 p.m

1886 NC-133

Rocky Point, NC 28457

Malpass Corner Elementary School – Opened Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.

4992 Malpass Corner Rd

Burgaw, NC 28425

Pitt County:

Ayden Middle School – Opened Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

192 W 3rd St.

Ayden, NC 28513

E.B. Aycock Middle School – Opened Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

1325 Red Banks Rd

Greenville NC 27858

Farmville Middle School – Opened Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

3914 Grimmersburg St

Farmville, NC 27828

Hope Middle School – Opened Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

2995 Mills Rd

Greenville, NC 27858

Wellcome Middle School – Opened Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

3101 N Memorial Dr

Greenville, NC 27834

Robeson County –

Purnell Swett High School – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

11344 Deep Branch Road

Maxton, NC 28364

Lumberton High School – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

3901 Fayetteville Road

Lumberton, NC 28358

Sampson County:

Clinton High School – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

340 Indian Town Rd.

Clinton, NC 28328

Union High School– Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

1189 Merriott Road

Rose Hill, NC28458

Hobbton Middle School – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

12081 Hobbton Highway

Newton Grove, NC 28366

Midway High School – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway

Dunn, NC 28366

Lakewood High School – Opened Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

245 Lakewood School Rd.

Salemburg, NC 28385

