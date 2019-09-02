Live Now
Interactive Hurricane Dorian tracking map
8-year-old boy dies in Hurricane Dorian floodwaters, family says

by: WBTW, CNN

ABACO ISLAND, BAHAMAS (CNN/WBTW) – The death of a child in the Bahamas is the first reported death from Hurricane Dorian.

According to CNN reports, news outlets in the Bahamas are reporting the death of an 8-year-old boy as Hurricane Dorian’s first reported fatality.

The child’s grandmother, Ingrid McIntosh, reportedly told the Bahamas’ Eyewitness News her grandson died on Abaco Island. McIntosh also reportedly said her daughter told McIntosh she found the body of her son and believed the child drowned in rising waters. McIntosh also reportedly stated her granddaughter is missing.

“All I can say is that my daughter called from Abaco and said that her son — my grandson — is dead. That’s it. I don’t know what really happened. I think she said he drowned,” McIntosh said.

CNN reports they’ve contacted authorities in the Bahamas, who haven’t yet confirmed reports of the child’s death.

