As Dorian approaches, FEMA staging area, emergency shelters opening in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Dorian is its way towards North Carolina Thursday. Impacts should be felt beginning this morning and shelters across the state are opening for evacuees.

One of those shelters opening today is Smith Recreation Center in Fayetteville, which opens at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The other shelter opening in the Cumberland County is South View High School in Hope Mills. Pets will be allowed here and they’ll be housed separately.

If you need to go to a shelter, make sure you have any medications you need. You’re also asked to bring pillows, blankets and snacks.

City crews in downtown Fayetteville were already prepared for the possibility of flooding on Thursday morning. High water signs are ready to go and sandbags have been stacked in flood-prone areas of town and in front of businesses.

Sandbags in front of a building in downtown Fayetteville (CBS 17)

Also this morning, FEMA is set up at Fort Bragg. There are hundreds of trailers filled with food, water and other emergency supplies, plus more than 50 generators. All of these items will be going out to Dorian victims within a moment’s notice. Right now, they’re waiting to see where the requests will be coming from.

“As a retired Marine, this is nothing new to me. This mission here is not about us, it’s about taking care of Americans, it’s about taking care of our neighbors,” said Bob Isler with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

County officials also set up an emergency information line for residents to call starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Cumberland County is operating under a state of emergency starting at 10 a.m. due to the expected impacts from Dorian.

