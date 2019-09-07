Atlantic Beach residents return to some damage after Hurricane Dorian

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after Hurricane Dorian raced up the coast of North Carolina, residents of one coastal community were counting their blessings because their town was spared the full wrath of the storm.

When the sun came up over Atlantic Beach Saturday morning, it illuminated a community where life was returning to normal once again after Dorian’s brush with this part of the Crystal Coast.

“We dodged another bullet you know,” said Atlantic Beach resident Robin “Pardre” Rice. “It was coming at us as a category three — all of a sudden when it gets here it’s a one.”

Dorian brought fury to the ocean when the storm approached.

On Saturday, a more passive ocean ruled the beaches and Scott McIntyre hoped the seas churned up by his first hurricane would bring something less destructive.

“If any day is going to mix up the sand and get some treasure for me it’s going to be today,” he said.

Todd Sutton spent part of his Saturday morning removing the boards safeguarding the windows on his home in a sea-side mobile home park.

“We didn’t know if we’d have anything to come back to — to tell you the truth,” he said.

When Sutton first boarded up his shoreline home he hoped Dorian wouldn’t make a direct hit.

“I’m glad to see it turned back out — if it wouldn’t it would have torn this place all to pieces you know,” Sutton said.

The few areas in town that did flood had water that was at most several inches deep — and only a small number of buildings suffered minor structural damage to roofs or sidings, signs and such.

The damage residents found was very unlike last year.

“We were just demolished by Hurricane Florence and everybody had that on their minds that it would be like at this time, “ said resident Libbie Geary. “Luckily we dodged a bullet somewhat —just minimal damage.”

A lot of folks on this part of the coast say they’re still dealing with the recovery from Hurricane Florence and they didn’t need the additional burden of also dealing with recovery from Dorian too.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now