Cary’s Swift Water Rescue Team prepares to head to coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CARY, NC (WNCN) – First responders and rescue teams in the Triangle are getting the call to help their neighbors on the coast.

Cary Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team deployed this morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The twelve member team is heading to Kinston after they got the call to deploy Monday afternoon from the state.

The team packed all the items they would need to help anyone who may need rescuing. Three boats, gear bags packed with helmets and dry suits, along with their personal bags, will accompany the firefighters to the coast.

With this being their third deployment in three years, the team is well prepared.

“We will go out to flash flood areas to rescue people from vehicles or houses they are just in the wrong place at the wrong time. As the event progresses people start getting reports of folks trapped in neighborhoods houses or apartment buildings and we will go out and rescue those people as well,” says Capt. Chad Thompson of the Cary Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team.

During Florence, the team rescued people clinging to cars for hours or trapped inside their homes. It’s these images that are driving the team as they prepare for Dorian.

