Chainsaw accident marks 3rd death in NC attributed to Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A third person in North Carolina died as a result of Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office said a 54-year-old man in New Hanover County “died from injuries sustained in a chainsaw accident on Saturday.” He was clearing a downed tree, the release said.
The other two deaths were a Pamlico County man who collapsed Friday and a Columbus County man who fell from a ladder while preparing his home on Sept. 2, according to the release.
“State agencies and our partners will continue to deliver supplies and aid until our coast has recovered from Hurricane Dorian. The sad news of an additional confirmed fatality is a reminder that though the storm has moved away, we are still experiencing the dangers from the damage,” said Cooper.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- UNC-Chapel Hill students create ‘anti-racist’ alert system
- Florida man arrested for burning 5-year-old with hot french fry, deputies say
- Henderson resident shoots, kills person trying to break into home, police say
- Couple spends $120,000 mistakenly deposited in their account — then are arrested
- Severe weather forces President Trump to cancel Emerald Isle visit
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now