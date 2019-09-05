Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
Conditions worsening along NC coast Thursday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — All eyes are on Hurricane Dorian here in North Carolina as the storm continues to move in the Atlantic.

The wind and rain, along with some lightning, picked up early on Thursday in Carolina Beach ahead of Dorian’s approach. Many businesses were already boarded up earlier this week.

Four nearby beach communities — Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Figure Eight Island — are all under a mandatory evacuation order that went into effect Wednesday morning.

Full coverage of Hurricane Dorian

Click for interactive tracking map

Many people were seen Wednesday boarding up their homes and businesses and evacuating the area.

People who spoke to CBS 17 said they were making sure to be prepared after seeing the impacts of Hurricane Florence in the region one year ago.

Some said they were agitated due to Dorian’s changing track and they didn’t want to be stuck on the beach. Others said they had friends who lived in the area and lost their homes in last year’s hurricane.

Wrightsville Beach officials told CBS 17 that a lot of people did heed the evacuation order and left the area.

