Cooper: ‘Significant concern’ for those trapped on Ocracoke

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After saying Hurricane Dorian left North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper emphasized the need to help those affected by the storm.

Cooper said Dorian left behind destruction and its storm surge inundated Ocracoke – where about 800 people stayed to wait out the storm.

Communications teams and search and rescue are currently working to get to Ocracoke to help those stranded on the island.

“There is significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island,” Cooper said. “There are rescue teams ready as soon as they can get in.”

A shelter has opened in Washington County for those who want to seek shelter from Ocracoke.

All interstates are open but 81 roads are closed in the wake of Dorian

U.S. 264 near Greenville, U.S. 117 near Wilmington, U.S. 70 in Beaufort, U.S. 264 near Belhaven are closed. Get the latest on road closures here.

Ferry service is expected to resume Saturday. You can check the schedule here.

A total of 521 National Guard soldiers are mobilized in 10 locations using 181 vehicles.

