Hurricane Dorian wind gusts hit 185 mph, much of NC still in forecast cone

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Dorian continues to have 150 mph sustained winds, but winds gusts are hitting 185 mph making it a catastrophic storm, the National Hurricane Center reported late Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane Dorian, a category 4 storm, has a forecast path continues to have much of North Carolina in the forecast cone, according to the 5 p.m. Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, data from both NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter planes indicate that the maximum sustained winds have remained the same from the 2 p.m. advisory.

Saturday afternoon, Dorian’s sustained winds stood at 150 mph – just slightly less than the 157 mph wind speed that constitutes a Category 5 storm.

“Dorian is forecast to move over a deep layer of very warm waters, and … some additional strengthening is possible during the next day or so,” forecasters at the hurricane center said.

5 p.m. Saturday forecast track

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days,” officials said.

A tropical storm watch was issued at 5 p.m. for the eastern part of Florida from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet.

Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph, and a slower westward motion should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest, the hurricane center said.

Overnight and through Saturday so far, forecast models have shifted more to the east with their track in keeping Dorian off the Florida coast and potentially even re-curving entirely out to sea, although with perhaps an uncomfortable close call to the Outer Banks.

Some models do still have a landfall, but that landfall is now North or South Carolina instead of Florida.

Dorian’s center was 170 miles east of the Great Abaco in the Bahamas and 335 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It was expected to be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday.

The storm is expected to move near the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

There are still questions about the strength of Dorian as it approaches the Carolina coastline, and the track remains a very large question that continues to offer low confidence in the forecast. We would not see impacts from Dorian until late Wednesday at the earliest with the current forecast. The three main track options all provide impacts for us, the question is just which track Dorian decides to take.

Stay with CBS 17 as we keep you updated on the track and impacts for our area.