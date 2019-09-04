Dorian getting closer to NC – wind and rain our primary concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm and is less than 36 hours from bringing wind and rain to North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. advisory had the storm moving north-northwest at 8 mph.

Its winds are at 105 mph – down from 110 mph on Tuesday. It is forecast to be a Category 1 storm as it comes close to the North Carolina coast late Thursday night.

Dorian moving at all is a big deal after being stationary over Grand Bahama for so long. The storm was about 95 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect from north of the Savannah River to Surf City, and a Storm Surge Warning has been extended to from South Carolina to Surf City.

The hurricane will move dangerously close to the east coast of Florida late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday.

Parts of central North Carolina are still within the “cone of uncertainty” outlined by the National Hurricane Center. A track to the west of the forecast path would result in heavier rain and an isolated tornado threat in the CBS 17 viewing area, while a track farther offshore would minimize the local impact.

The current rainfall forecast shows that central North Carolina will be squarely in the transition zone, between very low amounts to the west/northwest, and torrential rain closer to the coast.

Gusty winds will be possible, especially east of Interstate 95. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southeastern half of central North Carolina, where 40 to 60 mph wind gusts will be possible. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for coastal North Carolina.

Tropical storm-force wind gusts (39+mph) could result in sporadic power outages. Overall, the greatest threat of wind damage associated with Dorian will remain much closer to the coast and the center of circulation.

Keep in mind, any small change to the track of Dorian could result in larger shifts to the rainfall map AND the pattern of damaging wind gusts.

