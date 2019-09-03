Live Now
Gov. Cooper talks Dorian evacuations, preparations

ECU cancels classes as Dorian moves toward NC

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Joining UNCW and UNCP, East Carolina is canceling classes as the threat from Hurricane Dorian looms.

Classes will be canceled beginning Thursday at 3 p.m.

All classes on Friday are canceled.

For employees, the university will operate under Condition 1 of the UNC System Adverse Weather and Emergency Event policy beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

ECU says its residence halls are “often are the safest place for students to be” on campus during a weather event.

Dining and residence halls will remain open throughout Dorian.

Core services like dining halls and residence halls will remain open throughout this weather event, and there is no evacuation in effect.

ECU Physicians clinics will be open Thursday and Friday. Information is available on a special hotline: 252-744-5080 or 1-800-745-5181. Dental patients should call 252-737-7834 for appointments in Ross Hall or their respective Community Service Learning Centers.

RELATED:
Full coverage of Hurricane Dorian

MORE:
Click for interactive tracking map

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Eye on the Storm shows

More Eye on the Storm shows

Trending Stories

Don't Miss