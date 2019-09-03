ECU cancels classes as Dorian moves toward NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Joining UNCW and UNCP, East Carolina is canceling classes as the threat from Hurricane Dorian looms.

Classes will be canceled beginning Thursday at 3 p.m.

All classes on Friday are canceled.

For employees, the university will operate under Condition 1 of the UNC System Adverse Weather and Emergency Event policy beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

ECU says its residence halls are “often are the safest place for students to be” on campus during a weather event.

Core services like dining halls and residence halls will remain open throughout this weather event, and there is no evacuation in effect.

ECU Physicians clinics will be open Thursday and Friday. Information is available on a special hotline: 252-744-5080 or 1-800-745-5181. Dental patients should call 252-737-7834 for appointments in Ross Hall or their respective Community Service Learning Centers.