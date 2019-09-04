1  of  27
Barton College Central Carolina Comm. College Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Public Schools Envision Science Academy Fayetteville State University Fayetteville Tech. Community College Franklin County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett County Schools Harvest Christian Preschool Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Methodist University Moore County Schools Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) Project Enlightenment Sampson County Schools The Franklin Academy University of Mount Olive Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne Community College

Florida man buys more than 100 generators to send to the Bahamas

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNCN) — One Florida man’s random act of kindness will go a long way for Bahamian residents who lost power due to Hurricane Dorian.

According to a Facebook post by Alec Sprague of Jacksonville, Florida, he went to the local Costco to buy a generator. While there, he witnessed a man buying more than 100 generators, along with food to send to the Bahamas.

“All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!” Sprague said in the post.

Sprague says the generators were valued at $450 each.

