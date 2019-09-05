Gov. Cooper: ‘Hurricane Dorian is ready to unleash its fury on our state’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news briefing Thursday morning that “Hurricane Dorian is ready to unleash its fury on our state.”

The storm, which was lashing the South Carolina coast Thursday morning, is making its way up the coast and toward North Carolina’s coast.

“The storm has gained strength,” Cooper said, referring to the storm’s upgrade from a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday morning to a Category 3 by Wednesday evening. The storm was downgraded to a strong Category 2 as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

“This is a dangerous storm that is already spawning tornadoes,” Cooper said. “Up to 10 inches of rain or more in coastal areas is forecast. Sustained winds of 100 mph and gusts up to 120 mph are forecast.”

Multiple tornadoes were reported in coastal counties on Thursday morning. Some homes in those areas suffered serious damage and U-Haul trailers and debris were tossed around neighborhoods.

Cooper said that he’s activated additional North Carolina National Guard soldiers, bringing the total to 488. High-water vehicles have also been deployed to traverse areas that will flood once Dorian hits.

Referring to impending flooding, Cooper warned that people need to pay attention and take warnings seriously.

“I urge everyone, even those inland, pay attention to flash flood watches and warnings and get to safety if told to do so,” he said. “The majority of deaths during storms are from drowning. Never drive on flooded roads or around barriers. Turn around, don’t drown.”

Those who expect to be impacted by the storm will be able to seek safety after dozens of shelters were opened in the past day or so.

“Fifty shelters have already opened,” Cooper said. “More than 1,000 people are already using shelters.”

The North Carolina State Emergency Response Team has been activated and is ready to help, said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry.

“Twenty-three swift water rescue teams, 53 boats, 178 North Carolina National Guard vehicles, seven urban search and rescue teams, nine ambulance strike teams, and 16 search and rescue aircraft have been deployed,” Sprayberry said.

In addition to the state’s emergency response efforts, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Col. Glenn McNeill said his department is ready to help.

“The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is prepared and ready to respond to any needs the people of North Carolina have,” he said. “Working with state and local partners to ensure public safety remains a top priority. Highways are operating at normal speeds.”

North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon provided the latest information on the NCDOT’s coastal operations.

“Ferry vessels have been secured after evacuations of Outer Banks were completed. Ports will be closed today and tomorrow,” he said. “Several sections of US-17 have been closed between Leland and Shallotte due to debris.”

For those who chose to defy evacuation orders or weren’t able to leave their area, Cooper said it’s too late at this point to leave and they need to find safety where they are.

“If you are sheltering in place, get to the safest place possible and stay there,” he said. “Some places may be evacuated in short notice due to flash flooding. Heed advice of local officials and pay attention to alerts.”

