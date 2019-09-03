Gov. Cooper orders mandatory evacuation of Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a mandatory evacuation of all of the state’s barrier islands — from the Virginia state line to the South Carolina state line — ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

Multiple counties and communities along the Outer Banks had already issued mandatory evacuation orders ahead of the governor’s executive order on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilmington-area beaches have also been ordered evacuated.

According to a press release, Cooper issued the mandatory state evacuation for “vulnerable coastal areas” due to Dorian’s “powerful and dangerous winds, rains, and flooding.”

“Please listen to and follow all evacuation orders,” Cooper said. “We have seen the life and death effects of this storm in the Bahamas, and we urge everyone on the islands at the coast to leave.”

The storm is expected to impact the North Carolina coast later on Thursday and into Friday morning. Inland areas could also receive a few inches of rain, which could lead to flooding.

A slight shift east or west in the storm’s track could greatly affect the severity of the storm in central and eastern parts of the state.

On Monday, Cooper requested a federal emergency declaration for the state. If granted, federal aid will be available to the state.

North Carolina emergency management officials have urged people to get ready for the storm and have offered tips on what you need to do to stay safe and informed:

Stay tuned to local news for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center (NHC), as well as state and local emergency management officials.

Prepare to lose power for an extended period of time.

Prepare emergency supply kits with enough bottled water and non-perishable food to sustain each family member for three to seven days.

Know your evacuation route and find out where friends and loved ones will be and how to get in touch with them.

Plan for your pets. Gather supplies for your pets and put them in an easily accessible container.

The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund for donations has been activated and donations can be made here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now